I Don’t Want To Make This Managerial Mistake – Rangers Caretaker Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty has revealed that the thing which concerns him the most is not overworking the Rangers players, as doing so could mean they are not able to give their best in a match.



The Under-20s boss stepped into the role of a first team manager on an interim basis for the second time this year after Rangers decided to sack Pedro Caixinha last Thursday; Murty took charge of the Gers temporarily in similar circumstances in March after the departure of Mark Warburton.











Under Murty’s tutelage, Rangers have thus far played two games against Hearts and Partick Thistle, with the Light Blues winning both those matches by 3-1 and 3-0 scorelines respectively.



And the 42-year-old, who explained that he is pleased with what Rangers have done under him, however stated that he is most concerned about overtiring his charges which bars them from playing their best football in a game.





“I am pleased and I am satisfied with what we have done”, he said on Rangers TV, when asked how it has been for him until now.

“I am happy that the staff have put on organised sessions which the players know they will be getting from them every day.



“We actually put a demand on them and I think the players in the group are talented.



“We have good footballers and it is just our job to ensure that we support that and enhance that.



“We make sure every day that we are not doing anything to take away their potential on a match day.



“And that’s the thing which concerns me the most – it isn’t about whether we have good footballers or not, it’s about I don’t do anything to mess them up.



“That’s a big part of coaching, you can actually think that you have all the answers to everything and you can fix all at once.



“But you just have to make sure first and foremost that you don’t do any harm to the athletes you have because we do have good footballers.



“It is just about giving them that framework and that support for them to go and play really, really well.”



It remains to be seen if Murty still remains in charge of Rangers after the international break or if the Gers appoint a permanent successor to Caixinha.

