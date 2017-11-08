Liverpool Not Just About Winning Trophies Says Reds Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool first team development coach Pepijn Lijnders has insisted that the Reds are one of the few clubs in the world where success is not determined by just trophies, but by churning out successful homegrown players as well.



Academy graduates such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Woodburn and Ovie Ejaria have managed to break into the first team picture under Jurgen Klopp; Woodburn even signed a long-term deal with Liverpool last month.











Another Liverpool Under-23 star, Rhian Brewster, could also soon make his senior debut after helping England to win the recently concluded Under-17 World Cup in India; he scored the most goals in the tournament.



Although Lijnders thinks success is not solely dependent on trophies at Liverpool, he feels it is a must for the Reds to win with homegrown players.



"There are a few clubs in the world, only a few, where success is not determined by just trophies, it's trophies and homegrown players”, he told the club’s official site.



“Liverpool is one of them, in my opinion.



"I come from a coaching culture where you produce, you produce and you produce and what you don't have, you buy.



“Sometimes I have the feeling in England it's the opposite.



"I believe in it, I believe the academy is a big advantage for us.



“These two boys and many others are on the right way.



"Everybody always speaks about the future but it can't come quick enough, in my opinion!”



Lijnders, who believes Anfield is screaming out for homegrown players, explained that he is happy with the way the youngsters are being incorporated into the first team.



“It's a new generation knocking on the door and we open the door constantly, I think, so there's a pathway”, he continued.



"It's a must for Liverpool – not just to create players but to win prizes with them.



"Anfield is screaming for these players, they have everything and they give answers if you let them.



"We are really pleased that they are part of our structure and part of our ambition."

