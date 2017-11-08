Luis Suarez Impressed With Philippe Coutinho’s Behaviour Since Transfer Disappointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona striker Luis Suarez feels Philippe Coutinho’s conduct at Liverpool since his failed move to the Catalan giants in the summer says a lot about the player’s personality and professionalism.



Coutinho flirted with a move to Barcelona last summer and even put in a transfer request with Liverpool in order push through a transfer to the Nou Camp.











However, his tactics did not succeed as Liverpool remained defiant and rejected multiple big money offers from Barcelona to keep hold of the player beyond the closure of the summer transfer window.



Suarez admits that it was obvious that Coutinho wanted to join Barcelona and conceded that the player must have gone through a turbulent period in his career during the summer.





The Barcelona striker feels the Brazilian deserves credit for the way he has carried on since then and has continued to remain a consummate professional for Liverpool this season.

He believes Coutinho has shown all the qualities of a player who is now prepared to take the next big step in his career.



Suarez told Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo: “Obviously he must have wanted [to leave Liverpool] because he is a player with ambition and any player would like to join Barcelona.



“He went through a difficult and complicated period, but as a professional he has continued to display how good a player he is and the personal quality he has.



“Despite trying to leave Liverpool he has continued as to work hard and help the team.



“He is showing himself as a professional who has the ambition to take the next step.”

