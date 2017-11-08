XRegister
X
06 October 2016

08/11/2017 - 18:15 GMT

Middlesbrough Was Beautiful Experience- Alvaro Negredo

 




Alvaro Negredo has reflected positively on his one-season stay at Middlesbrough and admits that he learned a lot from a trying campaign in the Premier League.

Negredo joined Boro last season on a season-long loan deal from Valencia, following the north east side's promotion back to the Premier League.




In a struggling Middlesbrough team, the Spaniard brought moments of brilliance up front and scored nine league goals in 36 appearances but failed to stop Boro from descending back into the Championship.

However, Negredo has positive memories from his time at Middlesbrough and admits that it was beautiful experience for him personally at the Riverside Stadium.
 


The Spaniard feels he learned a lot more from the defeats he suffered at Middlesbrough than all the victories in his career.  

Negredo told Spanish sports daily Marca: “Middlesbrough was a positive experience.

“It’s true that the team got relegated, but they just achieved promotion to a very tough league, with many games.

“We surrounded ourselves with Spaniards and Hispanics and it was beautiful as I learned a lot more from defeats than victories.”

The 32-year-old left Valencia last summer on a permanent deal and joined Turkish giants Besiktas, despite being linked with Leeds United.
 