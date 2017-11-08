Nothing Concrete – Besiktas Deal Maker Plays Down Marouane Fellaini Rumours

Follow @insidefutbol





Besiktas' sporting director has played down talk of Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini joining the Turkish giants during the January transfer window.



The 29-year-old’s contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the current season and he is yet to come to terms over a new deal with the club.











Jose Mourinho remains keen on offering the midfielder a new deal but nothing has been signed yet and it has led to speculation over the Belgian’s future at Old Trafford.



Besiktas confirmed their interest in the player earlier this week, but Ali Naibi, the club’s sporting director, tried to play down the speculation of Fellaini moving to Turkey.





He stressed that nothing concrete has been discussed with either the midfielder or Manchester United for the moment.

“It’s certain a rumour people are very much talking about in England”, Naibi told Italian outlet Calciomercato.com when asked about their interest in signing Fellaini in January.



“And it all came from the fact that Fellaini’s brother and his agent came to watch some of our matches.



“I have to be honest – at the moment there is nothing concrete we have with the player or Manchester United for instance.”



Fellaini, who returned from an injury against Chelsea last weekend, has already netted four goals in nine appearances in all competitions this season for Manchester United.

