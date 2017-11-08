Release Clause Temptation Sets Chelsea and Man Utd On Roma Man’s Tail

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Chelsea are amongst the clubs who are keeping a close watch on Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.



The 21-year-old Roma midfielder has been attracting the prying eyes of European big wigs this season with his consistent performances in Eusebio Di Francesco’s impressive team.











The young midfielder is one of the key players in the Roma team at the moment but the Giallorossi are aware they could lose the midfielder to a top club because of his contract situation.



While his contract with the Giallorossi does not expire until 2022, it has a low release clause of €25m, which is not a huge figure for the big clubs of Europe in the current market.





And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping an eye on the midfielder and are considering making a move for him soon, especially because of the temptation of the relatively low release clause.

The Premier League duo also have Paris Saint-Germain for company in their quest to snare Pellegrini away from the Stadio Olimpico in the near future.



Roma are well aware of the risk of losing a bright young midfielder for just €25m and are expected to take measures soon to fortify his future at the club.



A product of the Roma academy, the midfielder spent time at Sassuolo too before returning to the Stadio Olimpico last summer.

