Talent Only Gets You So Far – Graeme Murty Gives Rangers Youngsters Advice

Graeme Murty feels Kenny Miller is the perfect example for the young Rangers players breaking into the first team picture.



The veteran striker, who is in his third spell at Ibrox, scored a brace in the 3-1 win over Hearts after being reinstated to the starting eleven by interim boss Murty.











The 37-year-old fell out with former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha and did not feature in the Portuguese’s last five games in all competitions in charge of the club.



And Murty pointed out that despite achieving a lot in his career, Miller still gives his all in training every single day.





As a result, the 42-year-old wants the Rangers youngsters to follow in the footsteps of Miller as he feels talent alone cannot take a footballer to the highest level.

“What Kenny has done, the amount of games he has played, we still see him come here and train every day at the max, he just comes in and trains at the max every single day”, Murty told Rangers TV.



“And that’s why he has the longevity and a career to look back on.



“When the young guys come in and see that, first of all they look with wide-eyes because they can’t believe it.



“But they understand it now because we have had really, really good discussions about it.



“You are here at Rangers because you are a good footballer, that’s fine, but talent only gets you so far.



“And talent has a ceiling I think, and what breaks through that ceiling is attitude, and that’s the kind of person we want through the door.



“First team, youth team, even further down – that guy who is going to maximise his potential is an asset to any football club I think.”



Miller, whose present contract with Rangers will expire next summer, counts Hibernian, Celtic, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Derby County amongst his former employers.

