We Showed Our Defence Could Be Formidable – Rangers Interim Boss

Graeme Murty feels Rangers showed that their defence could be formidable, following their recent performances against Hearts and Partick Thistle.



The Gers, who appointed Murty as their interim manager after parting ways with Pedro Caixinha last month, struggled defensively under the Portuguese.











However, Rangers’ backline has looked solid in their 3-1 and 3-0 wins over Hearts and Partick Thistle respectively, with the Light Blues not conceding any goals from open play in those games.



Murty brought back Danny Wilson into the starting line-up to partner Ross McCrorie at the heart of the defence, while James Tavernier and Declan John remained as the full-backs.





And the 42-year-old explained that despite not having a settled back four, Rangers showed that their defence could be formidable.

“When you think about it, we haven’t had a settled defence”, Murty told Rangers TV, when asked about the Gers’ improved defensive displays.



“Ross is just in because he is a young man, Danny hasn’t played a lot and Declan obviously is from a different football club.



“So, it’s a kind of a mix and match.



“But it goes to show that when you have talent allied with good communication allied with good experience in Danny and Wes [Foderingham] – when they come together, they can be really formidable.



“I’m really pleased for Wes to get a clean sheet, but when you look at the strides Ross has made, that’s possibly the most pleasing aspect for me because we all know within the club how highly we regard him.”



Rangers, who are currently fourth in the Scottish Premiership table with 24 points from 12 games, will next face Hamilton Academical after the international break on 18th November.

