West Brom Keen On Trabzonspor Midfielder, Asking Price Established

West Brom are interested in signing Trabzonspor defensive midfielder Okay Yokuslu during the January transfer window.



With the Baggies going through a lean period, Tony Pulis is planning to rejuvenate his squad with new signings in the winter window and adding more midfield reinforcements looks to be a priority.











And according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, the West Brom manager has indentified Trabzonspor’s Yokuslu as one of the players he is keen to add to his squad in the new year.



The 23-year-old Turkey international has been a key player for Trabzonspor and his consistent performances in the Turkish Super Lig have attracted the attention of the Baggies.





West Brom have been watching the midfielder and Pulis has given his go ahead in order to take Yokuslu to the Midlands during the January transfer window.

Trabzonspor are aware an interest from the Premier League will be hard to ignore for the midfielder and they are prepared to sell the player for a fee of around €12m in January.



The midfielder, who has a contract until 2020 with Trabzonspor, has also earned seven international caps for Turkey.

