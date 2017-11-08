XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/11/2017 - 18:23 GMT

West Ham Star Welcomes David Moyes With Game Time Warning For New Boss

 




West Ham goalkeeper Adrian admits that he would push for a move in the January transfer window if he did not receive more opportunities under new manager David Moyes.

Adrian has lost his place between the sticks to Joe Hart, who joined West Ham last summer on loan from Manchester City, and he has not been enjoying his position as second choice goalkeeper.




He revealed his frustrations last month at being Hart’s understudy under Slaven Bilic this season, but with the Croatian leaving earlier this week and David Moyes joining, the Spaniard has been thrown a lifeline.

The goalkeeper is keen to regain his place in the team, but admits that if things don’t improve for him in terms of game time under the new manager, he will push for a transfer in January.
 


Speaking to Radio Sevilla, Adrian said: “Now we are starting with the new coach and we’ll see what happens.  

“I will be happy if I am playing but if not, it would force me a little more to leave in the winter window.”

Adrian indicated that there was interest from former club Real Betis in the summer but West Ham were not prepared for any transfer talks.

Asked if he would consider returning to Real Betis, he said: “There was interest.

“We spoke and asked about my situation, but West Ham were not ready for a dialogue.”
 