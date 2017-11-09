Agent Says Lazio’s Form Means Not Right To Discuss Liverpool Target’s Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Mateja Kezman believes with Lazio playing brilliantly at the moment, it is not right to discuss the future of his client, Liverpool linked midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.



The 22-year-old Serbian midfielder was in demand during the summer transfer window and Lazio had to reject big money offers to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico.











Currently fourth in Serie A, Lazio are having a brilliant season and Milinkovic-Savic has been in the thick of things for the club as he continues to impress in Italian football.



Clubs such as Liverpool and Juventus have kept their eyes peeled on the young Serbian star and Kezman feels that there has been too much speculation over his client’s future.





Despite the interest of some of the big names of Europe, the midfielder’s agent believes with Lazio playing well at the moment, it is not the right time for him to discuss a transfer.

Speaking to Lazionews.eu, the former Chelsea striker said: “There are many rumours and every day there is a different one.



“But this is not the time to talk about his transfer.



“Lazio are experiencing a fantastic season, perhaps the best of their recent history and all his attention are focused on them.”



The Serbian has more than five years left on his current deal with Lazio.

