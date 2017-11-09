Andrea Radrizzani’s Just Made Leeds Normal – Former Whites Boss Says Realism Needed

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn feels the Leeds United hierarchy need to stop sugar coating everything and take some tough decisions if needed.



The new Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has earned huge accolades for the work he has done since taking control of the club earlier this year.











His decision to buy back Elland Road has been a hugely popular step amongst the Leeds fans and Redfearn admits that there are no doubts that the Italian has done some brilliant work.



However, he feels Radrizzani has only turned Leeds into a normal operation after the chaos of the Massimo Cellino years and believes the Italian should stop worrying about his positive image.





Redfearn believes too much of the messaging these days from Leeds is sugar coated and urged Radrizzani to address the club’s current run of form and take tough decisions if required.

“I think the image that’s portrayed is important to him and that has been from day one", the former Leeds boss explained on Radio Yorkshire.



“He wants to promote the positive image and you have got to be honest and tell the truth, they have done a lot of good stuff and you can’t get away from it.



“They have sent the right sort of messages out and people have gone overboard about it, but you know what, it’s normal.



“All they have done is made the football club normal, like any other normal football club."



And Redfearn added: “There is nothing wrong in having a bit of angst and if something is not right, there is nothing wrong in saying it.



"You can’t sugar coat it all the time and there is got to be a bit of realism.”

