Antonio Conte Motivated Me Even Before I Signed For Chelsea – Alvaro Morata

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has revealed that Antonio Conte kept him motivated even when the Italian was not his manager.



The Blues fought off competition from Manchester United and AC Milan to sign Morata on a club-record fee in the summer from Real Madrid.











Chelsea were linked with a move for Morata in the previous summer as well, with the Spaniard revealing last month that he talked with Conte about possibly coming to Stamford Bridge in 2016.



However, the 25-year-old, who stayed put at Real Madrid for the 2016/17 campaign, struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.





But Morata explained that during his trying time at Real Madrid, the thought of Conte wanting him kept him motivated and he is very grateful to the Chelsea boss for that.

"I'm very grateful to him because I felt his confidence even when he was not my coach”, Morata said on Spanish Radio station Cope’s programme El Partidazo, when asked about Conte.



“There were moments when nothing good was happening but when I thought, 'Conte wants me’ [it kept me going].



“He motivated me.”



Morata has hit the ground running at Chelsea under Conte, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 15 games in all competitions.

