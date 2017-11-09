Arsenal Principle I Love Says Sell Alexis Sanchez – Former Gunner

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal skipper Tony Adams believes that the Gunners should allow Alexis Sanchez to leave if he is unhappy at the club and has his heart set on playing elsewhere, as it is a club principle he holds dear.



Sanchez was party to interest from Arsenal's Premier League rivals Manchester City in the summer, with Pep Guardiola's side offering as much as £60m for his services.











Arsene Wenger though decided against selling the player as he could not find a replacement for Sanchez in time.



However, with less than a year remaining on his present contract with the club, Sanchez is expected to leave eventually, and Adams feels that there is absolutely no reason why his former club should look to keep him against his wishes as he has his eyes set on playing elsewhere.





Reflecting on his time at the Emirates Stadium between 1983 and 2002, the 51-year-old said that they did not want any player in their squad who was not passionate about the Arsenal shirt.

"We used to have a philosophy at Arsenal: if you don't want to be at the club then bye-bye, we shake your hand and get people that do, whatever money", Adams told Omnisport.



"I've always loved those principles, so if [Sanchez] doesn't want to be here then, absolutely, try and get the most you can for him and get him on and get someone that does want to play for the club."

