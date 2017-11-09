XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/11/2017 - 12:49 GMT

Barcelona Back At Table With Liverpool For Philippe Coutinho

 




Barcelona have reopened talks with Liverpool about the possible signing of Philippe Coutinho, it has been claimed.

The Brazilian, who was wanted by Barcelona in the summer, had to stay put at Liverpool, despite submitting a transfer request.




It is believed that the Reds rejected as many as three bids from Barcelona for Coutinho, who has scored four goals and set up three goals in nine appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s team this season.

However, according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona have opened talks with Liverpool again regarding Coutinho, with the Spanish giants looking to get a deal done for around €120m plus add-ons.
 


It has been claimed Liverpool's American owners Fenway Sports Group have signalled Coutinho might be sold in January if Barcelona put forward a bid of €150m for him.

Paris Saint-Germain were also credited with showing interest in Coutinho, but the attacking midfielder has instructed his agents not to entertain other offers as he does not want anything to complicate negotiations between Barcelona and Liverpool.

With the winter transfer window soon approaching, the saga revolving around Coutinho is taking a new turn every day.
 