Barcelona Back At Table With Liverpool For Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona have reopened talks with Liverpool about the possible signing of Philippe Coutinho, it has been claimed.



The Brazilian, who was wanted by Barcelona in the summer, had to stay put at Liverpool, despite submitting a transfer request.











It is believed that the Reds rejected as many as three bids from Barcelona for Coutinho, who has scored four goals and set up three goals in nine appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s team this season.



However, according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona have opened talks with Liverpool again regarding Coutinho, with the Spanish giants looking to get a deal done for around €120m plus add-ons.





It has been claimed Liverpool's American owners Fenway Sports Group have signalled Coutinho might be sold in January if Barcelona put forward a bid of €150m for him.

Paris Saint-Germain were also credited with showing interest in Coutinho, but the attacking midfielder has instructed his agents not to entertain other offers as he does not want anything to complicate negotiations between Barcelona and Liverpool.



With the winter transfer window soon approaching, the saga revolving around Coutinho is taking a new turn every day.

