X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/11/2017 - 18:56 GMT

Barrie McKay’s Agent Indicates Pedro Caixinha Lost Rangers Money On Transfer

 




Barrie McKay's agent Grant Smith believes that his client was an asset for Rangers and former Gers boss Pedro Caixinha made a big mistake in freezing him out of the squad.

The 22-year-old's sale to Nottingham Forest fetched the Scottish giants a meagre £500,000 after the former Gers manager put him up for sale in the summer.




The youngster has since gone on to play 15 games for the Championship team, scoring four goals and has also set up seven important assists for his team-mates.

Smith, the player's agent, believes that McKay was worth more than the fee that Rangers got and it was only because of the situation that had originated at Ibrox that the club lost leverage in negotiations.
 


"I know there’s some who’ll think, 'He should want to play for free' but at the end of the day he was an asset – he was Rangers’ asset", Smith was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.  

Highlighting the fact that Mark Warburton's team made as much as a £14m profit on the sale of one player in the form of Britt Assombalonga, Smith insisted that because of the way Caixinha treated McKay, Rangers got less than they could have.

"Forest were interested and they made £14m this summer on a player.

"Then Pedro decided not to involve him. Yeah, he ostracised him."
 