Bayern Munich Stars Praising Celtic Park Is “Special” Admits Celtic Man

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney has revealed that it is great to hear Bayern Munich players praise the atmosphere at Celtic Park.



The German champions visited the Paradise late last month to face the Bhoys in a Champions League group stage match.











While the result was not that satisfying for the home team, with the Bavarians beating them 2-1 and thus knocking them out of the competition, the 20-year-old left-back insists that it was nice to hear the players from Bayern Munich praise the atmosphere at the stadium.



According to Tierney, the gigantic nature of the club and their fan base make the atmosphere at their home ground electric every time they play.





And something of the same was recreated when Bayern Munich visited and when they went home they took with themselves wonderful memories of the stadium.

“Celtic is iconic as a club and everyone knows about the atmosphere the fans create and that’s credit to everyone at the club and the noise they create is unbelievable”, Tierney told his club's official website.



“I have been lucky to play in it a few times on Champions League nights and hopefully there are more to come.



“It’s special to hear that from Bayern as they are big players and top professionals, but the Celtic fans know how good they are and what they can do."



The Hoops though will not have the opportunity to host any matches at their home ground this month, with their next fixture at Paradise being against Motherwell on 2nd December.

