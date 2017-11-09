XRegister
06 October 2016

09/11/2017 - 15:21 GMT

Celtic and Rangers Could Do Battle For Teenage Midfielder

 




Celtic and Rangers are battling it out for the signature of 19-year-old Australian midfielder Riley McGree, according to the Scotsman.

The Australia Under-23s midfielder was a Celtic target before he decided to join Club Brugge from A-League outfit Adelaide United last summer and is considered a huge talent in his home country.




The youngster is yet to break into the first team of the Belgian league leaders, but Celtic scouts have been keeping a close watch on his progress on the European stage.

Now Rangers have also joined the race to attract McGree to Scotland with suggestions that a transfer could happen during the January transfer window.
 


It has been claimed that Club Brugge are prepared to let the youngster leave in January or the summer transfer window if they get the right offer on their table.  

Rangers and Celtic are monitoring his situation and are prepared to battle it out to convince him to move to Scotland in the upcoming transfer windows.

Considered one of the brightest young prospects from down under, McGree scored two goals in 21 appearances for A-League side Adelaide United last season.

He was called up to the senior Australian squad in March this season but is yet to earn his first cap for the Socceroos.
 