Chelsea Star Admits “Special Affection” For Jose Mourinho

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has revealed that he will always have a special affection for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.



The 25-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in the summer, played under Mourinho during his managerial spell at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013.











Mourinho handed Morata his Real Madrid first team debut in December 2010 and the Spaniard went on to make a total of 18 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos whilst the Portuguese was in charge of the club.



Morata came up against his former manager last weekend when Chelsea took on Manchester United, with his goal helping the Blues to win the contest at Stamford Bridge 1-0.





And although the former Juventus man admitted that Mourinho is a rival for him now, he insisted that he will forever have a special affection towards the Manchester United boss as he made his senior Real Madrid debut under him.

"We gave each other a hug, we love each other”, Morata said on Spanish radio station Cope’s programme El Partidazo, when asked about Mourinho.



“He’s the coach who gave me my debut and I'll always have a special affection for him.



“[Although] now we're rivals."



Morata has thus far made 15 appearances in all competiions for Chelsea, scoring eight times.

