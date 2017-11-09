Class Act Gaffer – Tottenham Hotspur Star Salutes Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Rose has hailed Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino for his "class act" in bringing him off the bench against Real Madrid in the Champions League.



The left-back, who has only recently returned from a lengthy injury spell, was thrown on by Pochettino at the Bernabeu in October and clocked up the final ten minutes of Spurs' 1-1 Champions League draw with the Spanish giants.











Rose courted controversy in the summer when he demanded Spurs sign household names and also hinted at needing a pay rise if he was to stay with the north London outfit.



He backtracked, but his comments angered some Spurs fans.





The left-back says his relationship with Pochettino remains good and has saluted the Argentine for giving him a run-out at the Bernabeu in the closing stages of a vital group game .

“I thought him putting me on against Real Madrid, even though it was only for 10 minutes, was a class act on his part, making me feel part of it again, even though he didn't need to bring me on", Rose was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.



"As far as I'm concerned me and the gaffer are great and as long as we've both got the same goals, which is to win a trophy for Tottenham, then there's nothing to worry about."



Rose has been included in the England squad over the international break for friendly fixtures against Germany and Brazil.

