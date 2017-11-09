XRegister
09/11/2017 - 16:06 GMT

Claudio Ranieri Explains Roman Abramovich’s Policy Change

 




Claudio Ranieri admits compared to his early days, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s approach in the transfer market has shifted drastically over the years.

Ranieri was the Chelsea manager when Abramovich took control of the club in 2003 and spent millions of pounds to strengthen the squad and take them to the next level in English football.




The Blues have been one of the most successful clubs in England during the Abramovich era and have won five Premier League titles and the Champions League amongst various other honours.

However, the Chelsea owner has become more prudent and gone are the days when he was prepared to bankroll the club in the transfer market.
 


Antonio Conte has been left frustrated by Chelsea’s transfer window antics, but Ranieri conceded that he is not the same Abramovich that took charge of the club more than a decade back.  

“Abramovich’s philosophy towards the transfer market has changed”, Ranieri told Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He now wants the club to handle themselves on their own.”

While Chelsea have remained one of the big spenders in England, the Russian has managed to turn the club into a more self sustaining entity over the years.
 