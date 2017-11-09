David Moyes Can Be West Ham Dream-Maker Indicates Hammers Supremo

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United co-chairman David Gold says he is convinced that David Moyes can make the Hammers' dreams come true if everyone involved sticks together.



Moyes has replaced Slaven Bilic as West Ham manager and a number of Hammers fans have made their displeasure known, doubting the Scot's qualities after he failed at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.











But Gold and his fellow West Ham chairman David Sullivan are convinced that Moyes is the answer for a struggling Hammers team.



And beyond pulling away from relegation trouble in the Premier League, Gold thinks that Moyes can be the man to make dreams come true for the London Stadium outfit.



Hello all West Ham fans, the board have made their decision to appoint David Moyes as the new manager can I ask you to get behind him and the team to help push us up the table to safety. Together I believe we can achieve our dreams. dg pic.twitter.com/G8dwBI9f43 — David Gold (@davidgold) November 9, 2017



Gold wrote on Twitter: " Hello all West Ham fans, the board have made their decision to appoint David Moyes as the new manager.

“Can I ask you to get behind him and the team to help push us up the table to safety.



"Together I believe we can achieve our dreams", the West Ham supremo added.



Moyes' first game in charge of West Ham will come after the international break when he takes his struggling side to Vicarage Road to face Watford.



West Ham then welcome Leicester City to the London Stadium and Moyes will be hoping for a positive reception from the club's fans.

