XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/11/2017 - 13:43 GMT

David Moyes Can Be West Ham Dream-Maker Indicates Hammers Supremo

 




West Ham United co-chairman David Gold says he is convinced that David Moyes can make the Hammers' dreams come true if everyone involved sticks together.

Moyes has replaced Slaven Bilic as West Ham manager and a number of Hammers fans have made their displeasure known, doubting the Scot's qualities after he failed at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.




But Gold and his fellow West Ham chairman David Sullivan are convinced that Moyes is the answer for a struggling Hammers team.

And beyond pulling away from relegation trouble in the Premier League, Gold thinks that Moyes can be the man to make dreams come true for the London Stadium outfit.
 


Gold wrote on Twitter: "Hello all West Ham fans, the board have made their decision to appoint David Moyes as the new manager.

Can I ask you to get behind him and the team to help push us up the table to safety.

"Together I believe we can achieve our dreams", the West Ham supremo added.

Moyes' first game in charge of West Ham will come after the international break when he takes his struggling side to Vicarage Road to face Watford.

West Ham then welcome Leicester City to the London Stadium and Moyes will be hoping for a positive reception from the club's fans.
 