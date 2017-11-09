Don’t Be Afraid of Upsetting Players, Former Leeds Boss Tells Thomas Christiansen

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn has indicated that Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen needs to take complete charge of his squad and not be afraid of taking some tough decision in the coming weeks.



A good start to the season earned the Dane many accolades, but Leeds have been in freefall over the last month-and-a-half and have lost seven of their last nine Championship games.











While Leeds are maintaining Christiansen has owner Andrea Radrizzani’s support, the Whites manager is under pressure to turn their season around in the coming weeks.



Redfearn remains a fan of the Leeds head coach and believes he has done some very good work since taking charge, but the former Whites boss urged him to roll up his sleeves for the upcoming weeks.





With his job in the line, Redfearn believes Christiansen should forget everything that has happened over the last month and look to pick his best side for the Championship.

He also wants the Leeds boss to not shy away from taking some tough decisions in order to take complete charge of his squad.



Redfearn explained on Radio Yorkshire: “I quite like the guy and I think he has done some good stuff, but I know how tough it is at this level.



“It’s a big test for him now because I have been there and he has got all to do now but he’s got to forget all that rubbish, he’s got to think about picking his best side, he’s got to get them upbeat and he’s got to look at what the Championship is all about.



“The penny has got to drop and he need not be frightened of putting some noses out because if he’s going to go, he’d better be going on his own terms.”

