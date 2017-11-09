He Looked Dismayed – Former Leeds Boss On Struggles of Whites New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn has conceded that Leeds United forward Pawel Cibicki has looked like a fish out of water in English football thus far.



The Yorkshire giants signed the 23-year-old Swede from Malmo last summer, but he has struggled to get a look in under Thomas Christiansen this season despite his side’s recent struggle.











He has made just two appearances this season in the EFL Cup and did little to suggest that he deserves a chance to feature in the Championship in a Leeds shirt.



And Redfearn admits that Cibicki looked completely out of his depth and shocked when he played against Burnley in the EFL Cup game which Leeds won on penalties.





He conceded that he can’t blame the player as Leeds must have seen something in him at Malmo, but believes English football’s rough and tumble nature has shocked the Swede.

Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire: “I watched Cibicki against Burnley and I watched how he plays.



“I am like anyone else and I am saying they are not doing this or that, but you can see what they were trying to do [with him].



“A lot of stuff that’s worked on at the Championship level is destroying – closing down, tackling, competing and you can see him look dismayed when they are actually coming into it.



“I am not necessarily blaming the players here because they do what they do and they might have watched him in his environment and say, ‘that’s a player’.”



Cibicki has only made Leeds’ matchday squad in the Championship four times and has not played a single minute of league football thus far.

