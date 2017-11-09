I Wouldn’t Sack Thomas Christiansen – Former Leeds United Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn believes it would make no sense for Leeds United to sack Thomas Christiansen at this stage of the season despite their recent run of poor form.



Christiansen earned praise and accolades for Leeds’ positive start to the season that saw them climb to the top of the Championship table, playing some excellent football.











However, over the last six weeks Leeds have been on a downward spiral that has seen them lose seven of their last nine Championship games and they have tumbled down to tenth in the league table.



The Dane is feeling the heat at Elland Road and is under pressure to turn their season around but Redfearn believes it would be foolish of Leeds to get rid of him at the moment.





He has conceded that the current run of form and performances is worrying but he believes Leeds should not throw their plan out of the window and must back Christiansen to get them going again.

“I wouldn’t sack Christiansen, no way", Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire.



“I know it has been a bad run of results and hasn’t been quite right, but it’s a tough division that they are in.



“Even if would have been the perfect storm – the right players, the right team, the right system and everything was right – you could still lose three on the trot, purely because of the nature of the Championship.



“You can totally batter a team and lose 1-0 but that’s not been happening.



"The worrying thing is that trend that Leeds are getting outfought and they are lacking a bit of confidence.



“But I just think to just throw it all away now doesn’t make sense.”



Christiansen will be looking to get Leeds back on track with a win when they host Middlesbrough at Elland Road a week from Sunday.

