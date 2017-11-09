Leeds United Need To Realise This – Former Championship Boss Offers Advice

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn believes the Whites need to retool their style of football to suit the Championship in order to come out of their current rut.



The positive vibes of a good start to the season have quickly evaporated over the last few weeks where Leeds have lost seven of their last nine Championship games.











The torrid run of form has seen the Whites tumble down to tenth in the league table and Redfearn admits that it is difficult to refocus for any group of players when they are in a run of bad form.



The former Leeds boss said on Radio Yorkshire: “It’s a bad time.





“It’s getting tough. When the results aren’t going for you it becomes really hard.

“But they have got to find some resoluteness and dig some results out.”



Redfearn feels it is time Thomas Christiansen and his team realise that players need to handle the Championship the way it is and believes too many people got carried away by Leeds’ good start to the season.



However, he also admits that it is going to be difficult as a number of key figures at Leeds this season are new to the Championship, which makes it even harder for them to adapt.



“For me, they need a dawning of how they need to play at this level. I think everybody got carried away a little bit at the beginning of the season.



“The results and performances were great but when I looked at the sides we played, they were not anybody of any ilk to be honest.



“Knocked two poor sides out of the cup with big scores but then we came up against better quality opposition that play like Championship sides and it has become tough.



“So for me there needs to be a realisation you have got to swim in the waters you are in.



“It’s going to be tough as there are a lot of new signings who are new to this level, you have got a manager, an owner and a recruiter who are new to this level.



“The Championship is unique and it’s a tough division to get out of.”

