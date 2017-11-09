Let’s See If Cameron Borthwick-Jackson Sinks Or Swims – Former Leeds Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn believes Leeds United should test out Cameron Borthwick-Jackson before they go looking for a left-back in the January window.



The young full-back joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United last summer, but injuries have limited his opportunities at Elland Road this season.











Leeds have been struggling to put in a naturally left footed player at left-back this season with players such as Gaetano Berardi, Vurnon Anita and Stuart Dallas all getting opportunities to play in that position.



Many believe Leeds need to find a natural left-back in the January window to plug that hole, but Redfearn feels Borthwick-Jackson should be properly tested out before the Whites dip into their transfer funds.





“I think they have to go through the process and stick him in – Borthwick-Jackson", Redfearn argued on Radio Yorkshire.

“Let’s see whether he can swim and he might be the answer.



“We definitely need one [left-back] if he’s not the answer.”



The 20-year-old has made five appearances for Leeds this season but four came in the EFL Cup.



He has not been part of a Championship squad since Leeds’ visit to Nottingham Forest in August.

