06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/11/2017 - 10:58 GMT

Main Thing Not To Get Injured – Liverpool Star Keeps Club Focus During International Break

 




Emre Can is relishing Germany's friendly clash against England, but insists the most important thing is for the Liverpool stars involved to avoid injury.

The Liverpool midfielder could come face to face with Reds team-mate Joe Gomez, who has been included in the Three Lions squad by England manager Gareth Southgate.




The clash takes place at Wembley on Friday and Can thinks it has a derby feel.

But the German appreciates the friendly nature of the fixture and in the thick of a club campaign with Liverpool is keen to see injuries avoided during the match.
 


"It’s just a friendly but of course everybody wants to win that game", Can told Liverpool's official site.

The most important thing is that everybody stays healthy."

Liverpool have been stung by players suffering injury on international duty in recent years, with Sadio Mane a recent injury blow when he picked up a knock while with Senegal.

After the international break, Liverpool play host to Southampton in the Premier League before travelling to Spain to lock horns with Sevilla in the Champions League.
 