Middlesbrough Are Not Great – Former Leeds Boss Urges Whites To Attack Boro

Neil Redfearn has urged Leeds United to get at Middlesbrough after the international break as he feels Garry Monk’s team are not as good as their form suggests at the moment.



Leeds have been in a freefall over the last month or so and have lost seven of their last nine Championship fixtures, which has seen them drop down to tenth in the league table.











The good feeling of a positive start of the season has more or less evaporated and there have been too many worrying signs about Leeds’ season over the last few weeks.



However, Redfearn believes all is not lost for Leeds yet and they can still get back amongst the playoff hopefuls, but they need to show some resolve after the international break.





And he feels they will have the opportunity to do so when they take on Middlesbrough a week from Sunday, a chance to show some mettle and get back into the thick of things.

He doesn’t believe Boro are as good as their forms suggests at the moment and if Leeds want to they can have a real go at Monk’s team at Elland Road.



Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire: “I think it’s a real opportunity for Leeds.



“I think Middlesbrough are not great, if I am honest, and I think they are beatable.



“So I think this is a realistic opportunity to really show some mettle. You can get at this Middlesbrough side if you've got it in you to do it and if you want to do it.



“When you are look at the season, yes they are on a bad run but they are tenth in the table. If they beat Middlesbrough and beat whoever it is the week after, they are back in there", he continued



“The point is it’s not the end of the world, but it needs that group of players to get right after this Middlesbrough side and get a result, get Leeds back on the map and get going again.”



Leeds are continuing to back head coach Thomas Christiansen despite the side's poor run.

