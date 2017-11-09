Must Perform Consistently To Join Ryan Jack In Scotland Squad Feels Rangers Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Holt believes Ryan Jack deserves his international call-up, with the 24-year-old insisting that more Rangers players could follow the summer signing into the Scotland team if they continue to perform at a high level consistently.



Jack, who joined Rangers from Aberdeen in the summer, is the only Gers player included in the Scotland squad to face the Netherlands in a friendly at Pittodrie on Thursday.











The midfielder has thus far made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Light Blues, setting up one goal.



And Holt, who is delighted at Jack getting international recognition, feels other Rangers players could also break into the Scotland set-up, provided they consistently play well.





“It’s great”, Holt said on Rangers TV, when asked about Jack’s international call-up.

“I’m really delighted for Ryan, he deserves it.



“Obviously I’ll be watching and wish him all the best if he partakes in the game.



“It’s great and hopefully in the future more boys can start stepping up and getting into the [Scotland] squad.



“To be fair, that comes from our own performances.



“We need to perform on a consistent basis and if we can do that then hopefully there’s a chance.”



Rangers, who are currently being led by interim boss Graeme Murty after parting ways with Pedro Caixinha last month, are currently fourth in the Scottish Premiership table with 24 points from 12 games, six behind leaders and their arch-rivals Celtic.

