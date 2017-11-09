No Leeds Boss Has Yet Got Best Out of This Whites Star – Former Leeds Head Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn believes Leeds United have failed to get the best out of Kemar Roofe and feels the forward has more to offer to the club.



Leeds paid big money to sign the striker based on his performances in League Two for Oxford, but the 24-year-old has struggled to carve out a niche for himself at Elland Road thus far.











With ten goals in 65 appearances, Redfearn believes Roofe has more to offer in terms of productivity inside the box and has stressed he can still become a mainstay for the Yorkshire giants in the future.



The former Leeds boss feels none of the Whites coaches thus far have managed to get the best out of the forward, despite the right kind of attitude he possesses.





And he believes Roofe must demand to play up front for Leeds as he has the ability to do so.

The former Leeds manager said on Radio Yorkshire: “I still think Kemar Roofe might end up being alright for Leeds.



“I think he has done okay up to this point and he has more goals in him.



"I just think there is more to scope to him and I don’t think whoever had him have got the best out of him.



“I think the kid is honest and if you tell him to play in goal, he’ll go play in goal.



"I would like to see Kemar Roofe banging on the door and say ‘get me up front’.”



Roofe has again been shifted around between the flanks and up front and has netted three league goals in 13 appearances this season.

