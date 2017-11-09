XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/11/2017 - 12:20 GMT

Opponents Know Leeds United Can Collapse Towards End of Games – Neil Redfearn

 




Neil Redfearn believes that Championship sides have realised that Leeds United will eventually buckle under the pressure towards the end of a game if they can hang on.

With seven defeats in their last nine Championship games, Leeds are in meltdown and have tumbled down to tenth in the league table.




Their good start to their season now seems like a distant memory, but Redfearn feels critics shouldn’t forget that Leeds played some very good football in the initial weeks of the campaign.

However, he has conceded that most of the Championship sides are now aware of Leeds’ Achilles’ heel, which is their inability to cope when teams become physical with them.
 


And Redfearn believes most teams now realise that if they can hang on for large parts of the games, Leeds will collapse under the pressure towards the end and throw away points.  

The former Leeds boss said on Radio Yorkshire: “Let’s not lose sight of the fact that they played some good stuff at the beginning of the season under Thomas Christiansen and they were positive.

“But the biggest point is that they started to come up against the sides who are better equipped, they know that they are a little bit milky, a lit bit of a soft touch and they are getting physical with them.

“They know if they can hang on and stay in the game, there is a good chance Leeds will buckle and that’s what’s been happening.”
 