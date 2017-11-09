Rangers Caretaker Wants Selection Headaches From Man Utd U23 Friendly

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty is keen to see some of his players give him a selection headache when they play a behind-closed-door friendly against the Manchester United Under-23s later today.



Manchester United Under-23s boss Ricky Sbragia will bring his team for the friendly against Rangers at Auchenhowie as Murty looks to make good use of an international break.











A mix of first team stars and Rangers Under-20s players are expected to be involved and Murty admits that he will be looking to test out a few things during the game.



However, he has insisted that he is more interested in providing game time and opportunities to impress to some of his players and wants them to do well against the Manchester United reserve side.





Murty is looking forward to seeing whether any of the players involved give him a selection headache for their game against Hamilton after the international break.

The Rangers caretaker boss told the club’s official channel: “There will be a mix of people involved, there will be a mix of styles involved.



“We might change a little bit of shape, a little bit of formation, but honestly I’m looking for players to go out and get what they need.



I’m purely looking at game time and looking at certain players getting some physical parameters in, but I’m looking for headaches for Hamilton and if someone steps up and gives me one, fantastic.



“If someone lodges a thought in my head that ‘I’m ready to go’, brilliant.



“That’s all you can do as a footballer, so I’m quite hopeful for Thursday.”



Rangers have done well under the stewardship of Murty and have won both their league games since Pedro Caixinha’s dismissal last month.

