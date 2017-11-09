XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/11/2017 - 12:07 GMT

Rangers Not Considering Linked Trio For Managerial Post

 




Rangers are not considering Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Michel Preud'homme or Steve McClaren for the vacant managerial post at Ibrox, according to Sky Sports News.

The Gers are in search of a manager after parting ways with Pedro Caixinha at the end of October, with the club currently being led by interim boss Graeme Murty.




Although Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has been heavily linked with taking charge of Rangers, the Glasgow giants are yet to put forward a formal request to him or the Dons.

It is believed that Rangers director of football Mark Allen has shortlisted possible candidates for the board to consider, with McInnes topping the list.
 


However, Van Bronckhorst, Preud'homme and McClaren, who were also linked with the Rangers job, are not being considered by Allen, in a move which may disappoint some Gers fans.

It seems Rangers’ search for a manager could now stretch into at least the beginning of next week.

The Scottish giants have won both their matches under Murty’s tutelage, winning 3-1 at Hearts before beating Partick Thistle 3-0 at Ibrox.
 