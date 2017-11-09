Rangers Not Considering Linked Trio For Managerial Post

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are not considering Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Michel Preud'homme or Steve McClaren for the vacant managerial post at Ibrox, according to Sky Sports News.



The Gers are in search of a manager after parting ways with Pedro Caixinha at the end of October, with the club currently being led by interim boss Graeme Murty.











Although Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has been heavily linked with taking charge of Rangers, the Glasgow giants are yet to put forward a formal request to him or the Dons.



It is believed that Rangers director of football Mark Allen has shortlisted possible candidates for the board to consider, with McInnes topping the list.





However, Van Bronckhorst, Preud'homme and McClaren, who were also linked with the Rangers job, are not being considered by Allen, in a move which may disappoint some Gers fans.

It seems Rangers’ search for a manager could now stretch into at least the beginning of next week.



The Scottish giants have won both their matches under Murty’s tutelage, winning 3-1 at Hearts before beating Partick Thistle 3-0 at Ibrox.

