06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/11/2017 - 14:59 GMT

Rangers Not Lacking For Leaders – Lee Wallace

 




Lee Wallace has insisted that Rangers have got many leaders in the dressing room, with all having different ways of leading, characteristics and personalities.

The left-back, who is currently out with a groin injury, is normally the first choice to wear the armband at Ibrox.




At the start of the season, former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha said that although Wallace will remain as skipper, the Light Blues have four more on-field leaders in Bruno Alves, Kenny Miller, Graham Dorrans and Niko Kranjcar.

Graeme Murty, who took charge of Rangers as an interim boss after the club sacked Caixinha in late-October, named a returning Miller the captain of the team against Hearts.
 


Miller then handed the captain’s armband to Danny Wilson, who was also making a comeback into the starting line-up, after he was substituted off in the second half at Murrayfield.

And Wallace explained that Wilson wearing the armband showed that Rangers have no lack of leaders in the dressing room as he backed the defender to hold on to his spot in the starting eleven.

“I’ve said this for a long time that we have got many leaders in the dressing room all leading in different ways, different characteristics, different personalities”, Wallace said on Rangers TV.

“But you saw in Danny’s performance that he was pulling [people around] most of the second half and he really took that on.

“It was great for him and hopefully he can obviously stay in the team and keep showing what he is all about.”

Rangers, who headed into the international break on the back of a 3-0 win over Partick Thistle, will next play Hamilton Academical on 18th November.
 