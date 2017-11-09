Real Madrid Ponder Paying Buy-Out Clause To Sign Arsenal Linked Custodian

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid are keen on snapping up Arsenal linked goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and could even pay his full buy-out clause in January to do the deal.



Arrizabalaga, whose present contract with Athletic Bilbao will expire next summer, is yet to sign a new deal with the Basque club.











According to Spanish radio station Cope, Athletic Bilbao wanted to insert a €75m release clause in Arrizabalaga’s proposed new contract, but the main sticking point is the salary on offer.



Besides Real Madrid, the 23-year-old, who is also on the radar of Arsenal and Juventus, will be free to sign a pre-contractual agreement with any club he likes in January.





But Los Blancos are currently leading the race to sign the shot-stopper, with the Spanish champions also willing to pay his €20m release clause during the winter transfer window, according to Marca.

Real Madrid believe paying the full clause would smooth any deal as Athletic Bilbao may not sell otherwise.



Arrizabalaga, who spent the 2015/16 campaign on loan at Real Valladolid, has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season, keeping three clean sheets.

