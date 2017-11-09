Ronald de Boer Unsure On Whether Frank de Boer Would Take Rangers Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Frank de Boer's brother Ronald de Boer insists that he is unsure whether his sibling would be willing to take up the challenge of managing Rangers at this point in time.



De Boer has been linked with a move to Ibrox to replace former manager Pedro Caixinha, who was sacked by the board last month after a string of disappointing performances.











While Graeme Murty is currently in charge of the Rangers first team, he is expected to be replaced, with the former Dutch international along with current Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes both being linked.



However, having found life difficult as a manager over the last 18 months, first at Inter Milan and then at Crystal Palace, De Boer's brother Ronald insists that Frank might ponder over the move to decide whether this is the right time to take up such a big challenge.





Responding to questions asked by BBC Scotland on what the 47-year-old's next projects are going to be, Ronald said: "The Dutch team will be one of Frank's things 'to do,' but if a big club came knocking on the door that would be very difficult to say no to.

"It would be the same with Rangers, he would think about it for sure, he had a great time there although it was a short spell.



"I don't know. Rangers is a challenge, it's a hell of a task as we have seen over the last few years that there is no stopping Celtic, so it is a challenge.



"But, I don't know if he is, at this moment, ready to take that challenge."

