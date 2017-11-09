Thomas Christiansen Needs To Tell Stuart Dallas He’ll Play Every Week – Ex-Leeds Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn believes Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas needs to enjoy the confidence of the head coach in order to perform at his peak.



The 26-year-old winger has been in and out of the side over the last few weeks and even played as a left-back in Leeds’ 2-1 loss to Derby County at the end of last month.











Redfearn believes Leeds need to make full use of Dallas’ quality because of the experience he has at Championship level and feels his consistency should be of huge value for the Whites.



However, he admits the winger needs to enjoy the confidence of head coach Thomas Christiansen to perform at his best as he requires that assurance of playing week-in-week-out to feel more at home.





The former Leeds boss said on Radio Yorkshire when asked about Dallas: “At this level, he is vastly experienced and he knows the position inside out.

“His maximums and minimums are not far off ,so he doesn’t have a shocker and he gives you something.



“I think the big thing with Dallas is that he needs a manager that says, ‘you are playing every week so you need to turn up’.



“And I think they will get a different player.”



The winger recently signed a new three-year contract with the club and has 99 appearances for the Whites under his belt.

