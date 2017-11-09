Tottenham Hotspur Secure Youngster On New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have tied down youngster Anthony Georgiou to a new three-year contract, with the player set to stay at club at least until June 2020.



The move can be seen as the London-based team's attempts to make sure that they keep their future core intact with a number of youngsters such as Kyle Walker-Peters and Marcus Edwards extending their stay at the club earlier this year.











And now Georgiou is the latest to have done the same, having made his debut for the first team in the Champions League against APOEL earlier in the season.



"We are delighted to announce that Anthony Georgiou has signed a new contract with the club until 2020", a statement on the club's official website revealed.





The 20-year-old started his career as a youngster at Tottenham's academy back in 2013, going on to play four more seasons before being promoted to the senior squad.

He was also part of the team's pre-season USA tour in the summer, though his major involvement has been with the Under-23s.



For Tottenham's Under-23 squad, Georgiou has been a regular recently and has already managed four starts this season.

