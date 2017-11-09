Victor Orta Has Made Middlesbrough Mistakes At Leeds United Claims Former Whites Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn has indicated that Victor Orta has committed the same type of mistakes at Leeds United that led to his departure from Middlesbrough.



The Leeds director of football played a huge role in the recruitment process for the club last summer as he overhauled the squad that finished seventh last season.











A good start to the season earned him and head coach Thomas Christiansen widespread accolades but now Leeds are in meltdown.



Seven defeats in nine Championship games has led to more scrutiny of Orta’s work in the summer and many feel the lack of Championship experience in the Leeds squad is apparent.





Redfearn pointed out the Spaniard didn’t last at Middlesbrough because of poor signings and he made similar mistakes at Leeds last summer.

The former Leeds boss feels Orta needs to take a long hard look at the squad and make sure future signings are made in accordance with what is needed in the Championship.



“I think it’s difficult for Thomas Christiansen as he is part of a managerial team. You have got Victor Orta, you have got the owner", Redfearn explained on Radio Yorkshire.



“Victor Orta found it difficult at Middlesbrough and that’s why he got the push there or left.



"The owner didn’t think the signings were good enough.



“So it’s the same sort of territory for him.



"What he’s got to do is look at what is needed to play at this level.



“Sometimes as a recruiter, you have got to take everything on the board.”

