West Ham Stars Want To Do More In Training – David Moyes

Follow @insidefutbol





Newly appointed West Ham manager David Moyes has revealed that his players want him to work them harder on the training pitch.



The 54-year-old was appointed the man in charge at the Olympic Stadium earlier in the week, replacing his predecessor Slaven Bilic, who was sacked following a string of disappointing performances.











The Scottish manager has already overseen three training sessions, one on Tuesday and two on Wednesday, and revealed that he has been told by the players that they would like to be pushed harder.



The former Manchester United manager therefore insists that he will make sure he works them hard on the training pitch, although he sees no issue with fitness.





“If the players are thinking they haven’t been working hard enough [beforehand], I hope they’re not going to complain when we work them hard or come back and say this or that is too much", Moyes told West Ham's official website.

"Responsibility has to be taken by the players as well.



"They look fit enough, it’s been brought to my attention that they think they could do a bit more, so I’ll try and implement and see if it works.”



West Ham start life under the former Preston North End manager after the international break away at Watford in the Premier League.



Moyes will be hoping to win over a sceptical fan base.

