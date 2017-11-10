XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/11/2017 - 15:01 GMT

Arsene Wenger Indicates England Only Have Selves To Blame For Losing Starlet

 




Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has indicated that England lost out to Nigeria on Alex Iwobi because they did not push their case enough during a key period.

Iwobi represented England at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 level, but opted to play his senior international football for the land of his birth, Nigeria.




The Arsenal man made his Super Eagles bow in 2015 and has won eleven caps for the African country so far.

Iwobi is now a regular in the Arsenal first team and questions have been asked about why the 21-year-old is not at the disposal of Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate.
 


And Wenger thinks England were guilty of not pushing to have Iwobi pick the Three Lions, meaning he could be swayed towards Nigeria.

Wenger told his club's official site: "For a while it was open between England and Nigeria, and England didn’t really push for Alex during that period.

"Nigeria were more willing to have him.

"I’ve seen many times that sons of parents from Nigeria want to go back to their parents’ country."

Iwobi will be expecting to turn out at next year's World Cup in Russia with Nigeria, especially after scoring the goal which booked the Super Eagles' spot at the tournament.
 