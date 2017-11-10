XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/11/2017 - 15:20 GMT

I Think This Is Perfect Formation For Best of Heung-Min Son – South Korea Boss On Spurs Star

 




South Korea boss Shin Tae-Yong believes he has found just the right system to make the best of Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son.

Son was pivotal in South Korea's friendly win over Colombia on Friday as he scored both goals in his side's 2-1 victory.




The Tottenham man put South Korea into a 2-0 lead before Colombia's Cristian Zapata headed in for the South Americans, reducing the arrears, but it was too little too late for the visitors.

South Korea coach Shin was delighted with Son's performance and feels that 4-4-2 is the right formation to make use of his talents.
 


Shin told reporters: "My thinking so far is that the only way to utilise Son Heung-min to his full potential is by deploying a 4-4-2."

South Korea have booked a spot at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and Shin will be hoping Son can steer clear of injury at club level.

Son has made 15 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham in the current campaign, hitting the back of the net on three occasions.
 