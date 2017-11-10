I Think This Is Perfect Formation For Best of Heung-Min Son – South Korea Boss On Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





South Korea boss Shin Tae-Yong believes he has found just the right system to make the best of Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son.



Son was pivotal in South Korea's friendly win over Colombia on Friday as he scored both goals in his side's 2-1 victory.











The Tottenham man put South Korea into a 2-0 lead before Colombia's Cristian Zapata headed in for the South Americans, reducing the arrears, but it was too little too late for the visitors.



South Korea coach Shin was delighted with Son's performance and feels that 4-4-2 is the right formation to make use of his talents.





Shin told reporters: "My thinking so far is that the only way to utilise Son Heung-min to his full potential is by deploying a 4-4-2."