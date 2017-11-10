Jurgen Klopp Replacing Brendan Rodgers Change For Better Says Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino believes that things "have changed for the better" since Jurgen Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers at Anfield.



Klopp has just completed two years in charge at Anfield having been appointed by the Reds in October 2015, agreeing a three-year deal and replacing Rodgers, who was sacked.











Since then the Reds have gone on to finish as eighth and fourth in the league respectively during the 2015/16 and 2016/17 season and are currently placed fifth with 19 points from eleven matches.



Firmino, who was signed in the summer of 2015 by Rodgers, insists that the arrival of Klopp has changed things for better at the club.





On a rather personal level the 26-year-old said Klopp has been helping him in training and has given him lots of learning opportunities, bringing out the best from him on every occasion.

“His importance to me is quite huge”, Firmino told Premier League Productions.



“He helps me in the daily training sessions and I’ve learned a lot with him.



"He’s been obtaining the best of me, the maximum possible.



“He’s an exceptional manager and I’m honoured to work with him… I think since his arrival things have changed for the better.”



Firmino has so far featured in 17 games for Liverpool, scoring seven goals and has also set up four more goals for his team-mates.



Rodgers is now in charge of Celtic and has yet to meet his former club with his new employers.

