Leeds United “Must Get Result” Against Middlesbrough Insists Whites Legend

Eddie Gray feels Leeds United’s match against Middlesbrough after the international break is a big game for both teams.



Boro, led by Garry Monk, who was in charge of the Whites last season, have managed to break into the top six, despite a stuttering start to their campaign.











On the other hand, Leeds presently find themselves in 10th spot in the Championship table, following a poor run of form which has seen them lose seven of their last nine league games.



And Gray, who thinks the game at Elland Road on 19th November is massively important for both Leeds and Middlesbrough, called on the Yorkshire giants to claim a positive result in that contest.





“It’s a huge game against Middlesbrough who are on a run now and it’s a funny game football because two or three weeks ago Garry Monk was getting a bit of stick when they weren’t getting the results”, the Leeds legend told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Now they have won three on the trot and they are right up there.



“It’s going to be a big game for us and it’s a big game for them but we have got to perform in that game and try and get a result in that game.”



Leeds have lost their last three league games on the trot at Elland Road and Gray explained that it is vital for the Whites to improve their home form if they want to finish the season in a playoff spot.



“I have always said, if you are going to get promotion then you’ve got to do it at home”, he continued.



“You will pick points up away from home but when you go to places like Brentford and Millwall, all the teams in the league can slip up there.



“You look at Brentford, they are below us in the league but they are unbeaten in nine games.



“All of these teams away from home are going to be tough but at home that’s where you have got to get your results if you are going to be up there.



“The last three home games we have lost them and that’s not good enough so you have got to start from Middlesbrough.



“Everybody has got to be singing from the same hymn sheet and the crowd have got to get behind it.



“We need a victory against Middlesbrough to get back on track. Then things can change quickly.”



Leeds have won just three of the eight Championship games they have played at Elland Road in the present campaign and will be desperate to make it four when Monk's men visit.

