National Team Coach Ponders Chelsea Star Switching To Defensive Midfield Role

Denmark coach Age Hareide believes that Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen could end up playing as a defensive midfielder for the national team.
The youngster has regularly been deployed as part of a back three at Stamford Bridge by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte this season, but Denmark already have two preferred centre-backs in their system, which only needs two centre halves.
With Hareide pleased with the performances being put in by centre-backs Andreas Bjelland and Simon Kjaer, Christensen may have to find a spot in the side as a defensively minded midfielder.
"It is my feeling that he will be pushing for different positions in our team in the future", the Denmark boss told Ekstra Bladet.
"For example, I would like to see him in defensive midfield", he added.
Christensen spent two seasons on loan at Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach before returning to Chelsea last summer and impressed during his time in Germany.
He has instantly started to go toe to toe with established defenders such as David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger for a spot in the Chelsea team.