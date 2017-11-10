XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/11/2017 - 15:47 GMT

National Team Coach Ponders Chelsea Star Switching To Defensive Midfield Role

 




Denmark coach Age Hareide believes that Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen could end up playing as a defensive midfielder for the national team.

The youngster has regularly been deployed as part of a back three at Stamford Bridge by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte this season, but Denmark already have two preferred centre-backs in their system, which only needs two centre halves.




With Hareide pleased with the performances being put in by centre-backs Andreas Bjelland and Simon Kjaer, Christensen may have to find a spot in the side as a defensively minded midfielder.

"It is my feeling that he will be pushing for different positions in our team in the future", the Denmark boss told Ekstra Bladet.
 


"For example, I would like to see him in defensive midfield", he added.

Christensen spent two seasons on loan at Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach before returning to Chelsea last summer and impressed during his time in Germany.

He has instantly started to go toe to toe with established defenders such as David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger for a spot in the Chelsea team.
 