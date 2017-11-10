National Team Coach Ponders Chelsea Star Switching To Defensive Midfield Role

Follow @insidefutbol





Denmark coach Age Hareide believes that Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen could end up playing as a defensive midfielder for the national team.



The youngster has regularly been deployed as part of a back three at Stamford Bridge by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte this season, but Denmark already have two preferred centre-backs in their system, which only needs two centre halves.











With Hareide pleased with the performances being put in by centre-backs Andreas Bjelland and Simon Kjaer, Christensen may have to find a spot in the side as a defensively minded midfielder.



"It is my feeling that he will be pushing for different positions in our team in the future", the Denmark boss told Ekstra Bladet.





"For example, I would like to see him in defensive midfield", he added.