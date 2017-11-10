No Rush For Kieran Tierney To Leave Celtic, Insists Virgil van Dijk

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk believes that young Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney is in no hurry to leave Celtic to move to the Premier League.



20-year-old Tierney, a product of Celtic's youth academy, has been a revelation for the Bhoys, having captained the side on multiple occasions.











The international friendly against Netherlands on Thursday night, a match Scotland lost 1-0, added yet another feather in the cap of Tierney as he was given the responsibility to lead the side by interim manager Malky Mackay.



Van Dijk, who witnessed the youngster make his senior team debut for the Bhoys back in April 2015, insists that the way Tierney's career has taken off is pleasing to see.





As far as the chances of the Celtic starlet moving to Premier League in the future are concerned, the Dutchman said that there is still time and with the Hoops being such a big club Tierney has hardly any reason to think of an immediate change.

"He's been doing very well and I think Celtic are very smart to tie him down for the next six years", Van Dijk was quoted as saying by ITV.



"It's good to see him as the captain as well.



"I can remember that day he made his debut at Dundee. Since then he has been progressing every game."



Being asked to speculate on how far the player could go the defender said: "That's not up to me but it's good to see he's making progress.



"He was the captain of his country and that's very special at 20 years old.



"I don't even know if he wants to go to the Premier League.



"Celtic is an amazing club for him as well and I don't think there is any rush for him to leave."

