10/11/2017 - 08:12 GMT

PSG Think Antonio Conte But Set Unai Emery Survival Conditions

 




Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to hand Unai Emery a year's extension to his contract if he leads the club into at least the semi-finals of the Champions League, but are also already thinking of his potential successor, with Antonio Conte a candidate.

Spaniard Emery is out of contract at the Parc des Princes next summer and speculation over his successor has swirled in the French capital.




According to French daily Le Parisien, PSG are ready to extend Emery's contract by a further 12 months if he can at least lead the club into the final four in the Champions League.

But preparations for his successor are also under way at the Ligue 1 giants.
 


The French side have their eye on Chelsea boss Conte and are ready to appoint him to replace Emery.

Conte has two years left on his contract at Chelsea, but it has been claimed he could leave before 2019.

The former Italy coach led Chelsea to the Premier League title in style last season, but he has been left unhappy at the Blues failing to strengthen adequately in the summer transfer window.

If Conte took over at PSG, he would be the second Italian to coach the French side, following Carlo Ancelotti.
 