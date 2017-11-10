PSG Think Antonio Conte But Set Unai Emery Survival Conditions

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to hand Unai Emery a year's extension to his contract if he leads the club into at least the semi-finals of the Champions League, but are also already thinking of his potential successor, with Antonio Conte a candidate.



Spaniard Emery is out of contract at the Parc des Princes next summer and speculation over his successor has swirled in the French capital.











According to French daily Le Parisien, PSG are ready to extend Emery's contract by a further 12 months if he can at least lead the club into the final four in the Champions League.



But preparations for his successor are also under way at the Ligue 1 giants.





The French side have their eye on Chelsea boss Conte and are ready to appoint him to replace Emery.