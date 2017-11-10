Rangers Assistant Coach Thrilled With Manchester United U23 Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant coach Jonatan Johansson has explained that he is not concerned by the result and feels it was important for the Rangers players to get some game time under their belt against Manchester United Under-23s on Thursday.



In order to get some match fitness during the international break, Rangers arranged for a behind closed doors friendly game against the young Red Devils yesterday afternoon, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw.











Eduardo Herrera and Aaron Nemane found the back of the net for Rangers, who fielded several first team players as well as youngsters in the game at the Gers’ training centre at Auchenhowie.



And Johansson, who was pleased with Rangers’ performance, insisted that what was more important than the result was his charges getting a workout during the break.





“I’m very pleased”, he told the club’s official site.

“The starting first-team players all needed minutes and all needed games, and some of them, like David Bates who is coming back from injury, have been away for a long time.



“He needed 90 minutes and we were hoping most players from the first team would get the 90 minutes – the likes of Aaron, Dalcio and Eduardo, and also Niko [Kranjcar] and Carlos [Pena] in midfield.



“Being an international week, we had the opportunity to arrange this game, and really get them some match fitness.



“I’m very pleased and I think their attitude was good from the start.



“I think they knew they needed to work hard and needed a game, and you could see that shining through."



The Rangers coach also feels that the youngsters who were included did well, though he was disappointed to see victory slip through the Gers' fingers.



“I think they lifted the young players as well and they were really encouraging with the young players coming in, so it was a good workout and I think we kept the ball for most of the game and there were some really good passing movements and good intentions on the pitch, so overall we were pleased.



“Results-wise it doesn’t really matter, but it was disappointing to lose a goal with the last kick of the game, but other than that, I think everyone did well and Bruno [Alves] came off at half-time and is back to fitness now.”



Rangers’ first game after the international break will be against Hamilton Academical at Ibrox on 18th November.

