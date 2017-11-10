This Celtic Star Will Benefit From International Break – Bhoys Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Davie Hay is of the opinion that Leigh Griffiths will benefit from the international break, with the striker set to wrestle with Moussa Dembele for a place in the Bhoys starting line-up.



Griffiths, who missed Celtic’s 4-0 win over St. Johnstone last weekend with a calf strain, has been in fine form in the current campaign.











The Scotland international has scored eight goals and provided as many assists in 21 appearances in all competitions and spearheaded Celtic’s attack when Moussa Dembele was sidelined with an injury at the start of the season.



But with the Frenchman now fit, Griffiths’ role in the starting line-up is not guaranteed.





And Hay, who feels Giffiths will not back down from the challenge, thinks the international break has come at the right time for the 27-year-old.

“Leigh Griffiths has answered every challenge that has been put before him at Celtic and it looks as though he will need to roll his sleeves up and get ready to do it again”, he wrote in his column in the Evening Times.



“The striker missed Saturday’s game against St Johnstone with a calf injury which must be a source of frustration for him.



“I thought he started the season on fire and had a real purple streak of form.



“He looked fit and sharp and while I think that most of us would say that when fully firing on all cylinders that Moussa Dembele is a force to be reckoned with, the form of Griffiths this season has given Rodgers food for thought.



“With Dembele back in the team, Griffiths will know that he needs to get back on it in order to get himself back in there.



“But if you could say anything about Griffiths is that he has never sat back and accepted things if they weren’t going for him.



“In some ways he might actually benefit from this period and getting in a bit of rest.



“As soon as this week’s international break is over and domestic issues come to prominence, it is a hectic schedule right through until January with midweek and weekend games all the way.”



Celtic will next face Ross County in an away league game after the international break on 18th November.

